Trek Financial LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $86.53 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

