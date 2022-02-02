Trek Financial LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 97,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

