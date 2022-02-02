Trek Financial LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000.

BATS:MRGR opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.