Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,124 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

