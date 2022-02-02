Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 4,813 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

