TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.91) to GBX 375 ($5.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. increased their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 220 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £159.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.43). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.19.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

