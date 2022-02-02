Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.00, but opened at $91.65. Transcat shares last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $677.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

