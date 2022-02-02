Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $324,174,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,188. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $143.97 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

