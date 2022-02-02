Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.72) to GBX 266 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.81) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

