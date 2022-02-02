TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.67). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.59), with a volume of 576,346 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 489.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

