Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,069,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,833,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,820. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

