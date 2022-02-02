Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.02

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.02 and last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 419864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 383.65%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

