Tompkins Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

