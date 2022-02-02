TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,536. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

