Tokenomy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,335.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $8,335.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

