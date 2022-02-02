Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.80

Shares of Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.23. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 983 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.