Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

