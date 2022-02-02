Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

