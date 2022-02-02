Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $271,564.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

