ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 6.5%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 12,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 809,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

TDUP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,432 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

