Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,844,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 303.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,691. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

