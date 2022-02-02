Third Coast Bancshares Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

