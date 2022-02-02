Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY22 guidance to $22.43 EPS.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.05. 34,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

