The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

