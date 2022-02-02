The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE WU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

