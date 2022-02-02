The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.67) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($17.18).

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,041 ($14.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 918.50 ($12.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.81). The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,070.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,119.91.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

