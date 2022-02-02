The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 220,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,744. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

