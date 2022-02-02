The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Timken were worth $23,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

