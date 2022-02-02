The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

