The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

