The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The RMR Group by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.