The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 8.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $142,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $389.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

