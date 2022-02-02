The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $9,465,551.56 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

