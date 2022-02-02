The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,682 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Renasant were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $298,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

