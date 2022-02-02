The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 173.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 26.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,637 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

