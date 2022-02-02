The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 48,053 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

