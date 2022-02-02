The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 109 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $49,214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

