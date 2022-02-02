The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,583. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

