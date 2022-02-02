The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth $208,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $2.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

