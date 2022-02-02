The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 107.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

