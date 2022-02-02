The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 69.7% in January

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

