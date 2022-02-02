The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:EL opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $242.83 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

