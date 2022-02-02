The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386,634. The stock has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

