The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

