The Beauty Health Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beauty Health in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 4,120.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 622,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 607,758 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

