The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.