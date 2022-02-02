Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.89

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8857 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPY opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

