Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.89

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8857 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPY opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.
About Thai Beverage Public
