TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TESSCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of TESSCO Technologies worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

