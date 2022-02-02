TENT Price Hits $0.0196 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, TENT has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $758,230.60 and approximately $83,104.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00262221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00079082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00101039 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

