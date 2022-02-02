Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,476 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

