Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

